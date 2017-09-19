RISPCA, police offer $2,000 reward for information in animal cruelty case

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) – The Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RISPCA) and Central Falls police are searching for the individual or individuals responsible for the neglect of a small dog.

On Sept. 16, a small dog named “Treasure” was found wandering in a yard on Blackstone Street in Central Falls. The aged dog was found with large tumors, decaying teeth and matted fur.

Treasure is currently safe in a foster home and is under the care of veterinarian.

The RISPCA is offering a $2,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individuals responsible for the dog’s condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Central Falls Police Department at (401) 727-7411 or the RISPCA at (401) 438-8150.