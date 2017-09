SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) – Seekonk police gave one of their K9’s a send-off into retirement at the police headquarters on Tuesday.

“Kilo” is now ten and a half years old and served Seekonk proudly, according the the police department.

He’s credited with taking narcotics and criminals off the streets. Kilo and his handler, Officer Adam Laprade, will remain together after retirement.

The department says Kilo’s success led to the expansion of their K9 unit.