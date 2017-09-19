Sick days, gun rights on agenda as RI lawmakers prepare for dozens of votes

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Rhode Island lawmakers will return to Smith Hill on Tuesday afternoon for a rare September session to take up unfinished business left over after the June meltdown over the budget.

The House of Representatives will convene at 2 p.m., with the Senate following suit at 3.

Both chambers have scheduled votes on dozens of items, including high-profile bills to require paid sick days, restrict gun rights in domestic abuse cases, and create a new privately-run highway surveillance system. They will also vote on giving tax-free pensions to all firefighters with heart conditions and a package of criminal-justice reform measures that has bipartisan support but was criticized Monday by Attorney General Peter Kilmartin.

Most of the bills were left in limbo on June 30, when House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello abruptly sent his chamber home to protest the Senate’s plans to amend the state budget. After a month-long standoff, the two sides came to an agreement in early August to pass the House’s budget bill and return later to take up other matters.

Mattiello spokesman Larry Berman said the speaker is aiming to finish the House session by 10 p.m., sticking to a pledge he made this year to end the tradition of all-night vote marathons that last into the wee hours of the morning.

“If we don’t finish by that time, we will come back next week – the Jewish New Year begins tomorrow at sundown, so out of respect for the high holiday, any business that is not completed tonight will be done at a session next week,” Berman said.

Ted Nesi (tnesi@wpri.com) covers politics and the economy for WPRI.com. He writes Nesi’s Notes on Saturdays and hosts Executive Suite. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook