Speed believed a factor in South Kingstown crash that killed man

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Police have identified the person killed in a car crash Monday afternoon as a man from Carolina, the village on the border of Richmond and Charlestown.

The man, Stacy Price, 40, was pronounced dead at the scene. Emergency crews had been called to Liberty Lane near Blueberry Lane about 2:30 p.m. Monday. South Kingstown police believe Price’s 2016 Chevy Corvette had been going west on Liberty, hitting a tree at the intersection with Blueberry.

No eyewitnesses saw it happen, according to Capt. Joel Ewing-Chow. The car’s speed is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash.

Detectives and the crash reconstruction unit of the South Kingstown Police Department are investigating.