StyleWeek prepares for opening night

StyleWeek returns for another week of fashion and fun in the Creative Capital. Wednesday night, students featured in the “SEED” challenge will have the opportunity to showcase their work. Today on ‘The Rhode Show’ we were joined by one of those talented young designers, Zoe Grinfeld, a Sophomore at RISD. She discussed her work and what being a part of StyleWeek means to her.

To learn more about Zoe, visit: http://www.rawartists.org/zoeilanagrinfeld

To purchase StyleWeek tickets, head to: http://www.styleweeknortheast.com/