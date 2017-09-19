Suit alleging discrimination in prison guard hiring settled

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The Rhode Island Department of Corrections and U.S. Justice Department say they have agreed to settle a lawsuit that the department discriminated against black and Hispanic applicants seeking jobs as correctional officers.

The settlement was submitted for approval to a federal judge on Monday.

The federal government sued the state in 2014, saying the way in which the department used written and video examinations of job applicants disproportionately screened out blacks and Hispanics.

Under the terms, the state has agreed to use a new test and provide priority hiring of 37 eligible applicants who were previously screened out. They must pass the new test and other eligibility requirements.

The state also agreed to pay $450,000 for a fund to compensate people affected by the hiring practices that were allegedly discriminatory.