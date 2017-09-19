Jose still a hurricane; strong winds, coastal impacts expected

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Jose is holding onto its hurricane status as it continues north and Southern New England could see some impacts along the coast, but at this time the storm is expected to remain offshore.

The latest forecast track shows Jose moving northeastward over the next 24 hours and weaken to a tropical storm by Wednesday morning, when it’s expected to trend eastward and southward as it weakens further.

The best way to receive important storm updates throughout the day is through the Pinpoint Weather App and the newly updated Eyewitness News App. If you don’t have a smart phone, you can sign up for email and text alerts to receive this information.

The Pinpoint Weather Team expects Jose will track off-shore as it makes its closest pass to Southern New England Tuesday night into Wednesday. Rain is expected, which could lead to localized street flooding in heavier downpours, and wind gusts up to 60 mph along the coast and up to 40 mph further inland are possible, but sustained tropical force winds are not expected.

Minor coastal flooding is also possible, especially Tuesday night, and high surf and dangerous rip currents are expected to continue for much of the week. A High Surf Advisory is in effect for Bristol, Newport and Washington Counties.

The Narragansett Emergency Management Agency is warning bystanders watching the waves to stay off the rocks along the coast after the surf knocked five people off a jetty Sunday afternoon, sending them to the hospital.

“Waves just swept them off the of the rocks and into the beach area and into the water,” Narragansett Fire Chief and EMA Director Scott Partington said Monday. “Some of them were seriously injured. Five I believe went to the hospital, three we transported ourselves. Some with serious lacerations to the head.”

RIEMA on Monday urged people to avoid activities on the water in the coming days, especially since state beaches are no longer staffed by lifeguards. Director Peter Gaynor also encouraged taking steps to protect your family and your property, such as removing loose tree branches and securing yard equipment.

The Providence-Newport ferry has been suspended until Thursday as a result of the weather. As for the Block Island Ferry, staff is monitoring Jose and will announce any cancellations on its website.

The city of New Bedford announced Monday that trash collection will be delayed by a day starting Wednesday morning.

Throughout the day on Monday, people were seen stopping by the Pope’s Island Marina in New Bedford to make sure their boats are secure. The harbormaster’s office said if conditions get really bad, they’ll recommend owners remove their vessels from the water.

Construction crews were scheduled to begin repairing the deck of the Newport Pell Bridge on Tuesday, but that’s now been delayed until Thursday, according to the state Turnpike and Bridge Authority.

The Air Force One Experience at Quonset State Airport in North Kingstown announced it will be closed Tuesday through Thursday in anticipation of Jose.

Eyewitness News is keeping a close watch on Jose’s path and potential impacts. Our in-depth team coverage continues at noon on WPRI 12.