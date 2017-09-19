URI will work towards becoming tobacco-free

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Offices, restaurants, bars and taverns have all been banned from smoking indoors in Rhode Island for at least ten years.

Soon, the University of Rhode Island could join them in becoming smoke-free all over its main campus in Kingston.

Tuesday, the university was presented with a $20,000 grant from the American Cancer Society and the CVS Health Foundation to construct new policies making the campus 100 percent smoke- and tobacco-free.

Students, faculty and staff will now be tasked with surveying campus constituents to see how ready they are for the change. The cancer society will also provide resources including education and support to quit smoking.

The tobacco-free initiative will prohibit cigarettes, cigars, pipe tobacco, and all smokeless tobacco products from being used on campus.

The cancer society’s Tobacco-Free Generation Campus Initiative, which the grant is a part of, is aiming to expand the number of college campuses nationwide that prohibit tobacco use, and reducing the number of people who get sick and die from tobacco-related diseases.

In a news release, URI’s Dave Lavallee cited a statistic from the U.S. Department of Education that says there are about 4,700 colleges and universities in the United States, many of which have more than one campus — yet only 1,611 campuses are 100-percent smoke- and tobacco-free, per an analysis by the advocacy organization Americans for Nonsmokers Rights.