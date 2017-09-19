Youth Mental Health Diversion Project

Statistics show that Washington County has the highest suicide rate in the state.

Louis Giancola, President & CEO of of South County Health joined the Rhode Show today to talk about the crisis in Washington County and the programs they have developed to address the issue.

For more information go to http://www.southcountyhealth.org

