The 27th Annual Mist to Mews Canoe & Kayak Race is taking place this weekend on Sunday, September 24th at 1:30. All proceeds will benefit the Wounded Warrior Project!

We spoke with George McAuliffe, Business Manager- Mews Tavern and Lydia Catone, Beer Ranger-New Belgium Brewing for more information.

