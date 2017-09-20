Attleboro cop revives man at local gas station

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) – A local police officer is being recognized for his heroic effort after he revived a man after he overdosed at a North Attleboro gas station.

In a cellphone video taken by a bystander, Attleboro Police Officer John Grim dragged the unconscious man from his car and performed CPR until a fellow officer showed up with the overdose reversing drug Narcan.

North Attleboro’s police chief says prior to being equipped with Narcan, his officers would feel helpless at scenes like this one.

In one year since his officers were issued Narcan, he says the number of overdose deaths have been cut in half.