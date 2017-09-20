Attleboro mayor finishes 2nd in prelim. election; Senate candidates picked

Related Coverage Special election set to replace ex-Sen. Timilty

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) – Longtime Attleboro Mayor Kevin Dumas placed second to state Rep. Paul Heroux in a preliminary election for mayor on Tuesday, the same day voters there chose candidates to run for James Timilty’s old Senate seat.

Heroux, a Democrat, received 2,217 votes in the preliminary election for mayor, according to the city elections office. Dumas, a Republican first elected in 2003, received 1,966.

A third candidate, former Fire Chief Ron Churchill, received fewer than 600 votes, so Heroux and Dumas will face off in the mayoral election on Nov. 7.

Voters also went to the polls Tuesday for a primary election to replace Timilty, D-Walpole, who represented the Bristol & Norfolk Senatorial District from 2005 until earlier this year, when he stepped down to take a county post. His district includes parts of Attleboro as well as Seekonk, Rehoboth, Norton and Mansfield, among other communities.

The Democratic primary was won by Paul Feeney, while the Republican primary was won by Jacob Ventura. Feeney and Ventura will face independent Joe Shortsleeve, a former WBZ-TV reporter, in the special election on Oct. 17.