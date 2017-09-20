Fate of Whiskey Republic still uncertain after hearing

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The general manager of The Whiskey Republic went before the Providence Board of Licenses on Wednesday to determine the fate of the bar following a brawl outside earlier this month.

The future of the waterfront restaurant and bar is still uncertain. The licensing board made the decision to allow the Whiskey Republic to reopen last Tuesday. They said business can continue as long as the bar has police detail on Fridays and Saturdays.

Another discussion on the matter was scheduled for Wednesday, but it didn’t get far.

“The police still have an ongoing investigation, at the request of the council, and the consent of the city, based on the police investigation, the matter has been continued on to next Wednesday,” said Dylan Conley, a member of the board of licenses.

If the investigation is complete by then, a full hearing will take place. Until then, the Whiskey Republic is running under those same conditions, with authorities standing by when it’s open late.

In a previous interview, the attorney representing the business said he doesn’t see evidence there was ever an altercation inside the bar. He also said he doesn’t know if the people involved in the incidents were ever inside.