In the Kitchen: Dunkin’ Donuts Fall Favorites

Dunkin’ Donuts Chef Janet Rock joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen to show us how to make their Cold Brew Pulled Pork and Pumpkin Spice Latte Cornbread.

Cold Brew Pulled Pork Ingredients:

4 lbs. Pork Shoulder

1 large Onion small diced

2 stalks Celery small diced

4 cloves garlic minced

1 cup diced mushrooms ( I used baby bella mushrooms)

1 14 oz can diced tomatoes with liquid

1 small Dunkin Donuts Cold Brew Coffee, any ice removed

1 cup chicken stock

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1/2teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon ground clove

1 bay leaf

Salt

Pepper

Instructions:

In a dutch oven, saute onion, celery, mushrooms in 2 T oil until onion starts to turn translucent about 5-7 minute. Then add garlic and continue to saute another 3-4 minutes. Then add oregano, cinnamon, clove and saute 1 more minute. Remove all from the dutch oven and transfer to slow cooker if using slow cooker. Otherwise transfer to a plate to hold. Sprinkle Salt and pepper on meat. Brown meat in another 1 T. Oil. Transfer meat to slow cooker or plate. After all meat is browned add liquid to dutch oven to deglaze pan. Scrap up all the brown bits on bottom of pan. Add everything to slow cooker. (The liquid should cover the meat. If it doesn’t, add a little more chicken stock.) Cook on low for 6-8 hours. (Follow your slow cooker instructions.) When done cooking, skim fat from top of meat. Lift meat out of liquid. Put on plate and using 2 dinner forks, pull apart. Return shredded meat to the liquid. Serve with a slice of cornbread or on a bun.

Pumpkin Spice Latte Corn Bread Ingredients:

2 boxes Jiffy Corn Muffin mix

2/3 cup from 1 small Dunkin Donuts Pumpkin Spice Latte

1/2 c. Pumpkin Puree

2 eggs

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Lightly beat eggs in a bowl. Add pumpkin puree to eggs. Combine. Add latte to egg & pumpkin. (Note: make sure to combine the eggs and pumpkin before adding the latte. If the latte is too hot it could scramble the eggs. The pumpkin will protect the eggs.) Pour contents of the box mixes into another bowl. Add wet ingredients to dry ingredients. Stir to combine. Let sit for a few minutes while you do the next step. Use spray oil to grease a 8″x8″ or 9″x9″ pan. Stir the batter lightly a couple of times more and pour into the greased pan. Bake according to the package, 18-20 minutes or until golden brown on top and a toothpick comes out clean when inserted into the bread. Remove from oven. Serve with butter.

