Jose’s churn kicking up waters off of Cape Cod

CHATHAM, Mass. (WPRI/AP) — What used to be Hurricane Jose was diminished to a tropical storm by Wednesday, but the beaches of Cape Cod continue to be affected. Chatham, though, is protected by sandbars, and mostly faced strong currents and docked vessels bobbing vigorously at docks, rather than the high surf and large waves hitting the shores of Rhode Island and the south coast of Massachusetts.

A Tropical Storm Warning will be in effect through Thursday. Wednesday, the Cape’s world-renowned beaches were covered in a layer of fog and drizzle. Some vacationers had kept their plans, like Maureen and Karl Church from land-locked Rochester, N.Y. “We didn’t know this was going to be happening,” said Maureen.

The overlook at Lighthouse Beach saw plenty of visitors taking photos of the strong waves. They were making the best of the conditions, “pretty wind-blown and rainy,” Karl said.

Several residents in Chatham said they were concerned about beach erosion. As Jose sits stalled off the coast for several days, battering the shore, there’s worry that the existing sandbars will be worn away dramatically.

Some ferries throughout the region were canceled as small craft advisories kept boats in port. Beachgoers are also being warned of dangerous rip currents, and to stay off rocks and jetties.

“This isn’t too bad though,” said Maureen. “Could be a lot worse. Hopefully, there will be no damage to speak of.”