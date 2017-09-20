New RhodeWorks signs won’t have Gov. Raimondo’s name

Related Coverage New RIDOT signs at project sites will track progress for taxpayers

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The next batch of the blue RhodeWorks accountability signs are being built with one significant design change: they will no longer bear Gov. Gina Raimondo’s name.

Nearly 200 of the signs can currently be seen along Rhode Island state roads and highways, announcing a project’s timing and whether or not it’s on budget.

But there were some questions as to whether or not the signs conformed to the Federal Highway Administration’s (FHWA) design standards. Specifically, language in the code of federal regulations state signs should “not include promotional or other informational signs regarding such matters as identification of public officials.”

When Target 12 asked the FHWA about the RhodeWorks signs’ design back in March, spokesperson Nancy Singer responded, “FHWA is aware of the signs and is looking into the matter.”

The following month, R.I. Department of Transportation spokesperson Charles St. Martin said the agency had received a green light from the FHWA the previous year. But now RIDOT official say they are changing the signs and omitting the governor’s name “after consultation with the Federal Highway Administration.”

“The new design will go into effect with the next batch of accountability signs for new projects and will not include the governor’s name,” St. Martin said in an email. “RIDOT was also sensitive to concerns that some citizens had about the format of the signs while also maintaining our commitment to accountability to the taxpayers of Rhode Island.”

St. Martin added that the existing signs will not be changed. The Newport Daily News was first to report on the design change.

St. Martin said the signs are constructed and erected by state workers, costing roughly $240 each to build and install.

An email to a spokesperson to FHWA seeking more information about the reason behind the design change was not immediately returned.

“The intent of the signs remains the same. They are an important indicator of our accountability to the public in managing projects and delivering them on time and on budget,” St. Martin said. “The signs hold us to a high standard and are updated to reflect changes in project cost and schedule so the public can monitor the progress of our work.”

As Target 12 reported last year, there were some questions about the math used to determine whether a project was on budget – earning a highway or bridge repair a green dot. Target 12 discovered some projects touting a green light were doing so by relying on figures that are incomplete. At the time, six highway projects boasted a green dot based on questionable data.

