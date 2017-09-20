Pic of the Day: September 20, 2017

The Pic of the Day for September 20, 2017 was submitted by Tracy Hughes. It shows high surf kicked up by Tropical Storm Jose.

Tracy has been entered to win a $100 gift certificate to Hunt’s Photo & Video.

Tune in Friday to Eyewitness News this Morning at 7 a.m. on FOX Providence to see which Pic of the Day wins the weekly prize.

Have a photo you’d like to enter? Click here or send it via e-mail to picoftheday@wpri.com.

