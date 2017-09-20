Police looking for South Kingstown robbery suspect

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) – The South Kingstown Police Department are searching for a man who allegedly robbed the Chartway Federal Credit Union on Main Street in Wakefield on Wednesday.

Police say the suspect did not show a weapon and left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money. He is described as a white male between 30-40 years of age with brown or black hair. He was wearing a white and dark black- or blue-striped button-down shirt, blue jeans and brown shoes.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to call the South Kingstown Police Department at (401) 783-3321.