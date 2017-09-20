Police search for suspect in Fall River bank robbery

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) – Police are asking the public for any information on a man who robbed a Santander Bank in Fall River Tuesday afternoon.

About 4:15 p.m., the suspect was wielding a handgun when he entered the Santander Bank on William S. Canning Boulevard. He immediately went to a teller and demanded money, according to police.

It is unclear how much money the suspect stole from the bank. Police say there were no injures.

The man was last seen running through the parking lot of a neighboring Burger King.

In a surveillance photo released by police, the suspect appears to be wearing a zip-front, black hooded sweatshirt or other garment, a baseball cap under the raised hood, and a mask that could be a balaclava or other winter protective gear. While one hand appears to be wearing a dark-colored glove, the other was either un-gloved or the glove was light in color.

Anyone with information on the man or the incident is asked to call Fall River Police at (508) 676-8511.