Providence settles police abuse lawsuit for $48K

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The city of Providence has agreed to a settlement with a former bouncer for a now-closed nightclub who claims she was assaulted and pepper-sprayed by a police officer in 2012.

The City Council Claims Committee voted Tuesday to approve a $48,000 settlement with Kali Reis, according to committee Chairman Sam Zurier.

Reis, a professional boxer who was on the security details at Club Karma, filed a federal lawsuit against the city in 2015 accusing a police officer of using excessive force and claiming the department failed to properly train and supervise its employees.

In the suit, Reis claimed she was punched, pepper-sprayed and handcuffed by Officer Gregory Daniels, who has since retired from the department. She claimed the incident occurred after she attempted to provide first aid to a colleague, who was knocked unconscious during a fight in the club.

Reis was not charged with a crime. She claims she was released from police custody after apologizing to Daniels.

Club Karma was closed in 2014 after several unrelated incidents.

Dan McGowan (dmcgowan@wpri.com) covers politics and the city of Providence for WPRI.com. Follow him on Twitter: @danmcgowan