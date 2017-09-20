Texas Roadhouse to host nationwide hurricane relief fundraiser

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) – In an effort to assist relief efforts following Hurricanes Irma and Harvey, Texas Roadhouse restaurants announced they will be donating profits earned on Wednesday, Sept. 27.

From 4 p.m. until 10 p.m., more than 500 locations across the country will take part in the fundraiser, donating 100 percent of profits to The American Red Cross.

According to a statement from the company, Texas Roadhouse restaurants in Florida and Texas have donated more than 50,000 meals to shelters and emergency responders in the wake of the devastating storms.

In Rhode Island, three locations are taking part in the fundraiser. The are located at 99 Garfield Ave. in Cranston, 1200 Quaker Lane in East Greenwich, and 39 Dowling Village Blvd. in North Smithfield.