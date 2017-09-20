More than 75,000 Rhode Islanders are either living with, or caring for someone with Alzheimer’s Disease.

Held annually in more than 600 communities nationwide,The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s® is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for care, support and research. This inspiring event calls on participants of all ages and abilities to join the fight against the disease.

This morning on ‘The Rhode Show’ we were joined by Donna McGowan, Executive Director of the Alzheimer’s Association of RI, and WPRI-12’s own, Mike Montecalvo, who is involved with the organization. The walk will be held on Sept. 23 at Roger Williams Park.

For more info, visit: http://act.alz.org/site/TR/Walk2017/RI-RhodeIsland?pg=entry&fr_id=10090