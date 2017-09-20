Wind advisories for most of RI; Tropical storm warning still in place for Block Island

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A tropical storm warning remains in effect for Block Island and Cape Cod, while most of Rhode Island are now seeing wind advisories.

Winds on Block Island could reach 45 miles per hour, with possibility of some gusts hitting 57 miles per hour.. Higher gusts are possible on the Cape and Islands. This could cause some power outages.

A tropical storm warning was dropped Tuesday evening for most of our area but remains in effect for Cape Cod and the islands.

The best way to receive important storm updates as they happen is by downloading the newly updated Eyewitness News App and the Pinpoint Weather App and activating push notifications. If you don’t have a smart phone, you can sign up for email and text alerts to receive this information.

Jose is a dangerous storm to the marine community, with buoys already measuring waves of twelve feet south of New England. A small storm surge is possible Tuesday and there’s the potential for minor coastal flooding, mainly in Newport during high tide.

In the below video, Eyewitness News reporter Patrick Little Checks out the conditions in Narragansett.

In response to the forecast, the Rocky Hill School in East Greenwich announced it would be closed on Wednesday. The school will reopen on Friday, Sept. 22, since it will also be closed on Thursday in observance of Rosh Hashanah.

The Narragansett Emergency Management Agency is warning bystanders watching the waves to stay off the rocks along the coast after the surf knocked five people off a jetty Sunday afternoon, sending them to the hospital.

“Waves just swept them off the of the rocks and into the beach area and into the water,” Narragansett Fire Chief and EMA Director Scott Partington said Monday. “Some of them were seriously injured. Five I believe went to the hospital, three we transported ourselves. Some with serious lacerations to the head.”

The Block Island Ferry has canceled all trips on Tuesday due to the rough conditions and the Providence-Newport Ferry has suspended all service until Thursday.

Jose is not expected to cause widespread power outages, but some scattered outages and downed tree limbs are possible.

RIEMA on Monday urged people to avoid activities on the water in the coming days, especially since state beaches are no longer staffed by lifeguards. Director Peter Gaynor also encouraged taking steps to protect your family and your property, such as removing loose tree branches and securing yard equipment.

Throughout the day on Monday, people were seen stopping by the Pope’s Island Marina in New Bedford to make sure their boats are secure. The harbormaster’s office said if conditions get really bad, they’ll recommend owners remove their vessels from the water.

Construction crews were scheduled to begin repairing the deck of the Newport Pell Bridge on Tuesday, but that’s now been delayed until Thursday, according to the state Turnpike and Bridge Authority.

The Air Force One Experience at Quonset State Airport in North Kingstown said it will be closed Tuesday through Thursday in anticipation of Jose.

Eyewitness News is keeping a close watch on Jose’s path and potential impacts. Our in-depth team coverage continues live at 6 on WPRI 12.