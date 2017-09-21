AG’s office to repay customers of Warwick dance studio

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – The Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office will soon begin to repay customers of the now-closed Triple Threat Performing Arts Center in Warwick.

A judge ruled in favor of the 30 customers who brought a $16,000 lawsuit against Marlaina Rapoza, the studio’s owner.

The lawsuit was filed by the AG’s office after it came to light that Rapoza had not been paying employees and she had accepted money from customers for classes and competitions that never happened.

So far, Rapoza has repaid $3,300 of the $16,000 owed. She has been ordered to make monthly payments until the full amount has been repaid.