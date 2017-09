Related Coverage Ferry schedules impacted by Tropical Storm Jose

POINT JUDITH, R.I. (WPRI) – After cancelling all service for Tuesday and Wednesday, traditional ferry service has resumed Thursday morning.

Service Alert: Thursday, September 21st https://t.co/KJH44HyVIQ — Block Island Ferry (@BlockIsleFerry) September 21, 2017

In a service alert posted just after 6 a.m. Thursday, the Block Island Ferry said its scheduled 6:30 a.m. trip would run as planned, and all other trips would run on a case-by-case basis.

No fast ferry trips to Block Island will run Thursday.