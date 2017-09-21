Book returned to Attleboro library – 78 years late

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) – Better late than never?

Earlier this week, a book was returned to the Attleboro Public Library. That wouldn’t usually be noteworthy – except the book was due 78 years and 10 months ago.

According to the library’s Facebook page, the book – “The Young Lady at Home,” a 19th-century tome by T.S. Arthur – was due on Nov. 21, 1938, during the presidency of Franklin D. Roosevelt and before World War II.

The library offered no further details about how the book wound up back in its possession after eight decades, and a staff member said no one was available to provide further details.

Based on the library’s current policy of a 10-cent daily fine for overdue items, the penalty for returning the book more than 78 years late would be about $2,800.

