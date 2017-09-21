Collision in Westerly sends child, 2 adults to hospital

WESTERLY, R.I. (WPRI) — A child and two adults were rushed to the hospital after a pickup truck and a sedan collided early Thursday morning, according to Westerly police and the Westerly Sun.

The car was going south on Shore Road and was making a left turn onto Noyes Neck Road when the pickup coming northbound hit the passenger side of the car about 8:15 a.m.

The child, 2, was knocked unconscious and taken to Westerly Hospital. Two adults had minor injuries; one was treated at the scene and the other was taken to Westerly Hospital out of an abundance of caution.

Westerly Police Chief Richard Silva said the department’s traffic collision reconstruction team shut down Shore Road temporarily for investigation.

The crash and its cause remain under investigation.