Dartmouth man dies following Route 6 crash

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — A Dartmouth man died Thursday following a crash on Route 6.

According to police, the single-vehicle crash took place at about 1:45 a.m. Thursday in the area of Route 177.

The driver, identified as 58-year-old Dimas Amaral, was transported to Rhode Island Hospital with injuries. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police said Amaral was the sole occupant of the pickup truck and the investigators do not believe he was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.