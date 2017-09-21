Death Wish recalls cold brew coffee cans for botulism concern

(WPRI) – A coffee chain, whose logo is a skull and crossbones, is warning customers some of its cold-brew canned coffee could develop a deadly toxin, and advising them to return the cans for a refund.

Death Wish Coffee Company, based in Round Lake, N.Y., proclaims itself to brew the world’s strongest coffee. The company is recalling its 11-ounce Death Wish Nitro Cold Brew cans because a review of procedures with an outside process authority determined that the canning process (in low-acid foods commercialized in reduced oxygen packaging) could lead to growth and production of the deadly toxin botulin.

Botulism is a potentially fatal form of food poisoning, and can cause symptoms including general weakness, dizziness, double vision, difficulty swallowing, speaking or breathing, abdominal distention and constipation. People experiencing these problems should seek immediate medical attention, the company said in a recall notice Thursday.

Mike Brown, the founder/owner of the coffee company said in a recall notice the best way to ensure customer safety was to recall all Death Wish Nitro cans from shelves. Those who bought the drink at the company’s website will receive a full refund within 60 days, he said. Consumers who still have cans in their pantries should return them to the store with proof of purchase for a full refund, or throw the cans away.

“There has been no degradation of quality at this point, but we want to err on the side of caution,” the company added in a recall notice on its website. “No illnesses have been reported in connection with this issue. This recall is merely a precautionary step.”

The company will be halting production of its Nitro Cold Brew canned coffee until an additional step is added to the manufacturing process.

The cans were sold at Price Chopper/Market 32, Healthy Living Market and Cafe and independent retailers.