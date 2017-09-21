Hernandez lawyers to announce results of brain study

BOSTON (WPRI) — Attorneys for Aaron Hernandez have called a news conference Thursday to announce new details in the investigation into the late NFL player’s death behind bars.

Jose Baez and the rest of Hernandez’s defense team are expected to announce the results of a study performed on Hernandez’s brain, CBS Boston reports. The study was performed to find out if the former New England Patriot suffered from head trauma known as Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy, or CTE.

We are holding a press conference today at 4pm to disclose the latest on Aaron Hernandez death investigation #AaronHernandez — Jose Baez (@BaezLaw) September 21, 2017

Hernandez, 27, hanged himself inside his jail cell in April after being acquitted in a double murder trial out of Boston. He was serving a life sentence for the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd in North Attleboro. That conviction was vacated following his suicide because Hernandez died before all of his appeals had been heard.

Watch the news conference live at 4 p.m. on WPRI.com and stay with Eyewitness News for continuing coverage starting at 5 on WPRI 12.