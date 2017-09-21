In the Kitchen: The Perfect Veal Marsala

TV Maitre d’ Joe Zito brought Chef John Granata from Johnny Granata’s Restaurant & Bar to “The Rhode Show” on Thursday morning to share the following recipe:

The Perfect Veal Marsala

Ingredients:

8 veal cutlets thinly sliced or pounded (about 1 lb.)

2 or 3 large Portobello mushrooms

¼ cup olive oil

Flour for dredging

1 clove garlic (chopped)

¾ cup sweet Marsala wine

¼ cup chicken stock

1 cup veal stock or demi-glace

2 tbs. chopped parsley

1 tbs. butter

Salt & Pepper

Method:

Place Portobello mushrooms on a sheet pan. Drizzle them with some olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Roast in a 450 degree oven for 5 to 10 minutes. Remove and set aside to cool at room temperature. In a large sauté pan heat ¼ cup of olive on medium heat. Season veal with salt and pepper and dredge in flour shaking of excess flour. Fry veal until golden brown on each side and remove from pan. Add garlic and cook until fragrant. Deglaze with Marsala wine and scrape any bits on the bottom of the pan. Add chicken stock and demi-glace. Reduce the sauce until just starts to thicken. Place veal back in and add butter. Slice the Portobello mushrooms thin and add to pan. Season with salt and pepper and parsley. Serve immediately with your favorite side dishes.

