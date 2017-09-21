Jose having an impact on Narragansett fishermen

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) – Tropical Storm Jose is still affecting coastal areas, bringing heavy surf and strong winds. But the storm has also had a huge impact on the fishing industry, especially in Narragansett where many fishermen are stuck in port.

For fishermen like Robert Johnson, being out at sea is better than any day on land.

“Well, it’s what I live for,” he explained after having just finished cleaning dozens of fish.

Johnson spends his life on the water, and is eager to get back to work after days stuck in port due to Jose.

“It gets hard, you know, when you come ashore and life’s harder here when you’re not fishing because you’re not making,” he said.

Johnson says storms like this hit fishermen harder because fish spoil fast.

But one local lobsterman was selling his catch on Thursday, despite having not been out to sea in days. His catch was staying fresh just below the surface of the water.

Eyewitness News spoke to a handful of fishermen in Point Judith, many of whom say it’s frustrating being stuck on land, but it comes with the territory.

“Last September we had the same stretch of weather, probably ten days, a double-header like this,” Johnson said. “This one is nothing, it’s just a gale. Next week, that’s the one we worry about.”

Johnson says he hopes to get back out on the ocean on Friday with a watchful eye on both Jose and Maria.