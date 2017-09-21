Newport man accused of robbing Swansea pharmacy

SWANSEA, Mass. (WPRI) — A Newport man is facing armed robbery and other charges for a hold-up at a pharmacy this week.

Swansea police said they arrested 46-year-old Anthony M. Orr Tuesday night.

According to police, a masked suspect walked into the Rite Aid Pharmacy on Wilbur Avenue around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday. The suspect did not show a weapon, but told clerks he was armed.

Police said they pulled Orr over on I-195 West a short time later, and placed him under arrest after examining items in his car.

Orr could not make bail, according to police, and was being held at the Bristol County House of Corrections Thursday pending his arraignment.