Pic of the Day: September 21, 2017

The Pic of the Day for September 21, 2017 was submitted by Kimberly Strasser of Bristol. It shows high surf kicked up by Tropical Storm Jose along the Cliff Walk in Newport.
Kimberly has been entered to win a $100 gift certificate to Hunt’s Photo & Video.
Tune in Friday to Eyewitness News this Morning at 7 a.m. on FOX Providence to see which Pic of the Day wins the weekly prize.
Have a photo you’d like to enter? Click here or send it via e-mail to picoftheday@wpri.com.
Pic of the Day Photos: Summer 2017
Pic of the Day Photos: Summer 2017 x
