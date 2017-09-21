Providence school employees still on leave, but may return next week

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Eleven Providence school employees are still on paid administrative leave, but the school department says many of them could return to work as soon as Monday.

The district has not revealed why any of the workers were placed on leave, except to cite “allegations of inappropriate behavior or failure to follow protocols.” Eight of them have been cleared of any wrongdoing by the R.I. Department of Children, Youth and Families (DCYF).

“The district is conducting its own assessments of all staff on administrative leave who have been cleared by DCYF and expect many to be returned to the workplace by the next school day,” Laura Hart, a spokesperson for the district, wrote in an email.

Providence schools were closed Thursday and will remain closed Friday in observance of Rosh Hashanah. Students will return to class Monday.

Hart said last week the employees were placed on leave “out of an abundance of caution” and that not all of their leaves were based on the same incident. She said a change in policy resulted in the district allowing DCYF to handle investigations before the district conducts its own assessments.

Eyewitness News is not identifying the 11 staff members because no one has been charged with a crime.

In June, the school department admitted that it failed to contact DCYF when multiple students at Harry Kizirian Elementary School accused a physical education teacher of touching them inappropriately last May. The teacher, James Duffy, was charged with five counts of second-degree child molestation on three different children.

The fallout led to Kizirian principal Violet LeMar being charged with failing to report the molestation claims to DCYF, a misdemeanor. She has pleaded not guilty. At least five other school department employees were aware of the children’s claims, but no one else has been charged.

Dan McGowan ( dmcgowan@wpri.com ) covers politics, education and the city of Providence for WPRI.com.