Reports of power outages, downed trees as gusty winds continue

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The effects of Hurricane Jose could still be felt Thursday as strong wind gusts led to downed tree limbs and power lines.

Thousands of Warwick residents lost power late Thursday afternoon, but a check of the WPRI.com Power Outage Database showed that number was reduced to less than 1,000 by 5 p.m.

Our Flight Tracker shows several flights are delayed in and out of T.F. Green Airport in Warwick.

A Tropical Storm Warning remains in effect for Block Island, the Cape and islands and surrounding waters while a Wind Advisory is in effect elsewhere.

Nayatt Road in the area of Collins Court in Barrington is currently shut down as crews work to clear a downed tree.

Drivers in Swansea be advised: tree down on wires, Old Warren Rd @ Tanglewood Dr. No thru traffic. Grid estimates 330 restoration @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/XbCONauOux — Jared Pliner (@JaredPliner) September 21, 2017

The wind did a number on Dighton trees @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/au7uXxVrAh — Julianne Lima (@JulianneLimaTV) September 21, 2017

