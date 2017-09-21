Reports of power outages, downed trees as gusty winds continue

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The effects of Hurricane Jose could still be felt Thursday as strong wind gusts led to downed tree limbs and power lines.
Thousands of Warwick residents lost power late Thursday afternoon, but a check of the WPRI.com Power Outage Database showed that number was reduced to less than 1,000 by 5 p.m.
Our Flight Tracker shows several flights are delayed in and out of T.F. Green Airport in Warwick.
A Tropical Storm Warning remains in effect for Block Island, the Cape and islands and surrounding waters while a Wind Advisory is in effect elsewhere.
Nayatt Road in the area of Collins Court in Barrington is currently shut down as crews work to clear a downed tree.
Eyewitness News is working the story and will have the latest starting at 5 on WPRI 12.
