Rescue a Pet: King

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — On Wednesday, the Providence Animal Rescue League brought us King.

King is about 5 years old, very sweet and in good health. The shelter says he does well around other cats, but doesn’t have much experience with children or dogs.

This week is Rescue Rhode – a restaurant week benefiting PARL. Grab some delicious food at one of the following establishments and 10 percent goes to the shelter.

Tues, Sept. 19 – The Congress Tavern from 5 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Wed, Sept. 20 – Like No Udder 1 p.m. – 9 p.m. Ice cream & drink related sales

Thurs, Sept. 21 – Broadway Bistro 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Fri, Sept. 22 – The Slow Rhode 5 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Sat, Sept. 23 – THEE RED FEZ 5 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Sun, Sept. 24 – PVDonuts 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

If you’d like to meet King or any of the other animals at the shelter, visit PARL.org or give them a call at (401) 421-1399.