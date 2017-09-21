RI Airport Corporation hosts job fair

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – Hundreds of job seekers gathered at the Radisson Hotel on Thursday afternoon as the Rhode Island Airport Corporation hosted a job fair.

The job fair featured several companies, including but not limited to American Airlines, Frontier Airlines and Ocean State Aviation.

Some of the job seekers say they were happy to have an opportunity to talk to the recruiters one on one.

“It’s very personal, it’s like you go to the provider, you talk to them, they get to see a face instead of looking through these thousands of resumes its easier for like a face to face connection and that way they’ll have an easier way to put the face to the paper,” Job seeker Michael Carnevale said.

T.F. Green Airport has added several new airlines and flights out of Warwick, paving the way for additional job opportunities.