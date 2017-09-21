RI woman anxious to hear from family in storm-ravaged Puerto Rico

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Powerful Category 4 Hurricane Maria knocked out power to all of Puerto Rico when it made landfall Wednesday and cut off communication to the United States.

It’s an extremely difficult situation for Rhode Islanders with Puerto Rican descent, especially those with family living on the island.

Belen Florez, the vice president of the Puerto Rican Professional Association, said her aunts, uncles and cousins in the San Juan area were scared when she last spoke to them before the storm hit. Now, she has no way to get in touch with them.

“We have no communication whatsoever,” she said Thursday. “I haven’t found out about my family. I don’t know how my family is doing. I’m not the only one. I’m not alone.”

“What is very devastating is seeing the island underwater,” Florez added.

Florez’s organization has a collection drive planned for this 10 a.m. Saturday at Armando and Son’s Meat Market on Elmwood Avenue in Providence. They’ll be collecting bottled water, canned goods, first-aid kids, batteries and flashlights, and they’re asking shipping companies for containers to hold the donations until they can be transported down to Puerto Rico.

