Warwick man takes stand on day two of terror plot trial

BOSTON, Mass. (WPRI) – Warwick resident Nicholas Rovinski was back on the stand for the government on Thursday in the trial of David Wright. The pair were accused of creating a plot to behead blogger Pamela Geller.

It was June of 2015, when Warwick residents were stunned to see state police and other investigators in front of Rovinski’s home.

Rovinski has since pleaded guilty to federal charges connected to a plot to behead Geller in a conspiracy that allegedly involved Wright and Wright’s uncle, Ussamah Rahim.

Some of their plans were allegedly put together on a Warwick beach, located near Rovinski’s home.

Rovinski has testified that during that meeting on the beach, Wright told him that Geller “deserved to be beheaded” because she insulted Muhammad.

The plot would later unravel in a parking lot where Rahim was approached by Boston police, but officers say he pulled a knife and was fatally shot.

Rovinski would sign this plea agreement with the government last September, about 16 months after the alleged plot fell apart.

Wright’s defense attorney called him “a complete loser” who was playing games, as opposed to an important part of a dangerous plot.