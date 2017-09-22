2 men recovering in hospital after electrical shock in Cranston

Related Coverage 2 injured after ladder falls from roof, entangles in electrical wires

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) – Two men are recovering after suffering a major electrical shock in Cranston late Thursday night.

They were working on a roof on Chestnut Hill Avenue when their ladder fell and became tangled in nearby power lines, according to officials. Fire officials say the wind likely pushed the aluminum ladder into the wires as they were trying to take it down.

Cranston Police Major Todd Patalano said 28-year-old Rosebin Brito of Providence is being treated for life-threatening injuries and 43-year-old Richard Mercedes of Cranston remains in serious condition.

Police are still determining how the two men are related. Officials are calling it a “tragic accident.”

Fire officials say working on ladders near wires is dangerous enough. Deputy Chief James Dawber said if you’re going to be doing similar work, to take note of the proximity of high-tension wires, especially when using metal ladders. He also said operating or working in high or even modest wind conditions will increase the possibility of losing your balance, traction or grip.