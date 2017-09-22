Burn, fire risk prompts fireworks recall

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Fireworks Over American is recalling more than 13,000 “Serious Spinout” fireworks.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the lit firework can tip over and fire shells at bystanders, which could lead to burns and fires.

No injuries have been reported, according to the CPSC.

The recalled fireworks were sold individually and by the case nationwide from Oct. 2016 through July 2017 for about $10. Look for product code FOA 2773.

Consumers should not use the recalled fireworks.

Fireworks Over America is offering full refunds. The company can be reached via email or at 800-345-3957 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CST.