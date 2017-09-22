Fashion fun in Providence at StyleWeek

Self-proclaimed “New England’s Premier Fashion Week”, StyleWeek Northeast is about to wrap up another great season of runway shows in Providence.

Happening at the Rhode Island Convention Center this year, the semi-annual event features and celebrates designers from across the globe.

“The Rhode Show” crew headed to the center of the action on Friday morning, for a live look at what’s to come for the Friday and Saturday shows.

WATCH this segment LIVE in The Rhode Show:

On WPRI 12 at 9-10 a.m. or live streaming right here »