Governor: Johnson & Johnson to expand into Wexford facility

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The Wexford Science and Technology project slated for the vacant 195 land in Providence has secured a third tenant: Johnson & Johnson, Gov. Gina Raimondo said on Friday.

The Fortune 100 Company already planted roots in the Ocean State with a health technology center office employing roughly 40 workers so far, but Raimondo said they are expanding.

“They are going to have hundreds of their employees here,” Raimondo said during a taping of WPRI 12’s Newsmakers. “They’re growing, they like being in Rhode Island.”

The Wexford project is the centerpiece to Raimondo’s plan for the land, which was made vacant with the moving of the bridge that carries Route 195 over the Providence River. The state has authorized more than $30 million in taxpayer subsidies to get the project off the ground, and is supposed to turn two parcels into a million-square-foot-plus multi-use complex.

A groundbreaking for the project is set for Monday.

In a wide-ranging interview, Raimondo also acknowledged she may need to renew the state contract with technology giant Deloitte, the company hired to build the Unified Health Infrastructure Project (UHIP). The system has been plagued with problems since it launched a year ago. Raimondo hasn’t paid the company in months as they work to get problem fixed.

“I would love to fire them, let me be clear, no one would love to fire them more than me,” Raimondo said. “[But] I’m not going to do that if I think it will hurt our ability to deliver on the project.”

Raimondo said she is still considering suing the company for damages, but shifting to a different tech company – if there were any takers – to take over the UHIP system “could be an even bigger disaster.”

“I didn’t sign the first contract and probably wouldn’t have because it was a hard contract to hold them accountable for,” Raimondo said. “We are in a tough situation, there is nothing to sugarcoat about this.”

Tim White ( twhite@wpri.com ) is the Target 12 investigative reporter and host of Newsmakers for WPRI 12 and Fox Providence. Follow him on Twitter and on Facebook

Ted Nesi contributed to this report