Dozens without power as gusty winds from Jose continue

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The remnants of Tropical Storm Jose will continue to produce gusty winds Friday, which could lead to isolated damage and power outages, especially along the coast.

Gusts up to 35-50 mph could be felt as the storm meanders offshore.

A Wind Advisory has been extended for southern Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts while a Tropical Storm Warning remains in effect for the Cape and Islands.

Our Power Outages Database shows more than 100 customers without electricity in the area, down from over 1,000 late Friday morning.

Several flights in and out of T.F. Green Airport are delayed Friday morning, according to the WPRI.com Flight Tracker.

In addition, rough surf and rip currents will continue to be a concern at area beaches throughout the weekend. Anyone planning to head for the coast should be advised that lifeguards are no longer on duty at state beaches.

Jose is expected to slowly drift away and fizzle out over the weekend, during which the winds will subside and the skies will start to clear.

Winds from Jose Knock Down Trees, Power Lines View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Tree removal in Cranston (Photo: Justin White/WPRI-TV) Tree lands on Portsmouth Police Cruiser (Photo: Portsmouth Police) Tree lands on Portsmouth Police Cruiser (Photo: Portsmouth Police) Large tree uprooted on Wayland Avenue in Cranston (Photo: Corey Welch/WPRI-TV) Large branch block Veazie Street in Providence (Photo: Corey Welch/WPRI-TV) Damage in Dighton (Photo: Julianne Lima/WPRI-TV)