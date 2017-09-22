In the Kitchen: Burrito San Jose

Chef Rodrigo Ochoa of Plaza Azteca joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen to show us how to make their Burrito San Jose.

Ingredients:

Flour tortilla

Ground beef

Chicken breast

Rice

Beans

Sausage

Cheese sauce

Pico de gallo

Table side guacamole, made with avocado,tomato,cilantro and onions

Please watch the above video to see how the dish all comes together.

