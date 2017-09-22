Jake Gyllenhaal and Jeff Bauman talk ‘Stronger’

Will sits down with actor Jake Gyllenhaal, actress Tatiana Maslany and the real-life survivor Jeff Bauman to talk about the new movie called ‘Stronger’

Stronger is the inspiring true story of Jeff Bauman, an ordinary man who captured the hearts of his city and the world to become a symbol of hope following the infamous 2013 Boston Marathon bombing.

It is Jeff’s deeply personal account of the heroic journey which tests a family’s bond, defines a community’s pride and inspires his inner courage to overcome devastating adversity.

Stronger opens nationwide today.