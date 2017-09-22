MADD breakfast honors anti-DUI, underage drinking efforts

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island chapter of Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) handed out honors Friday morning to 20 members of law enforcement and others in the public at a breakfast at the Cranston Country Club.

Volunteers, officers, and state legislators were among those thanked for their service assisting the local organization’s mission – which is to stop substance-impaired driving (both alcohol and drugs), to support victims, and to prevent underage drinking.

“Law enforcement are really at the front lines, dealing not only with the aftermath of a drunk driving crash, but getting drunk driving offenders off of our roadways,” said Eric Creamer, the executive director of MADD Rhode Island. “They provide a tremendous amount of support,” from direct work in the court system to engagement with victims and families, he said.

Those recognized were nominated by third parties, and selected for the honors by a volunteer committee.

Eyewitness News chief meteorologist Tony Petrarca served as the event’s emcee.