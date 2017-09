EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – This week on Newsmakers: Gov. Gina Raimondo.

With a groundbreaking Monday for the Wexford Science and Technology innovation campus on the vacant 195 land, the first-time Democrat announces Johnson & Johnson has been secured as another tenant for the facility, along with Brown University and the Cambridge Innovation Center. The governor also discusses the latest on truck tolls, UHIP, the state budget picture and more.