North Providence man wins lawsuit against Rhode Island Hospital

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – A jury awarded a North Providence man with $40 million in a medical practice case against Rhode Island Hospital.

According to The Providence Journal, this case is believed to be the largest medical impractice award in the state’s history.

The man lost his right leg due to severe blood clotting after being treated at the hospital, The Providence Journal reported.

Rhode Island Hospital said in a statement that it is disappointed in the ruling.

“The hospital strongly believes our physicians made the appropriate clinical decision after careful consideration of the patient’s condition and medical history,” the statement said. “Rhode Island Hospital’s attorneys are currently evaluating all methods of post-trial relief.”